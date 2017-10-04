FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Premier “Ain't My Last Dance” Music Video

Five Finger Death Punch have released an official music video for the song "Ain't My Last Dance”, a track from the band's latest album, Got Your Six, released in 2015.

“We thought this was the perfect song to address the various rumours circulating out there,” guitarist Zoltan Bathory tells NME. “Ivan is doing great and the band is firing on all cylinders. Not just isn’t this our ‘last dance’ but as we are gearing up for the European tour, we are kicking it up a notch and building our biggest stage show to date.”

Five Finger Death Punch perform next on October 7th at Rock Allegiance Festival 2017 in Camden, NJ. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.