FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Present Quarantine Theater 2020, Episode #6: "Sham Pain"; Video

April 27, 2020, an hour ago

Five Finger Death Punch presents the sixth episode of their new video series, Quarantine Theater 2020. Every episode revisits one of the band’s music videos with live commentary from Ivan, Zoltan and Chris.

Watch previous episodes below:

The tell-all, behind the scenes, never before told stories of the making and meaning of 5FDP's music videos will be posted every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

 



