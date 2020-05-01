FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Presents Quarantine Theater 2020, Episode #8: "Never Enough"; Video

Five Finger Death Punch presents the eighth episode of their new video series, Quarantine Theater 2020. Every episode revisits one of the band’s music videos with live commentary from Ivan, Zoltan and Chris.

Watch previous episodes below:

The tell-all, behind the scenes, never before told stories of the making and meaning of 5FDP's music videos will be posted every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Five Finger Death Punch has a long history of supporting veteran and First Responder organizations and continues to do so during this difficult time. The donation of over $150K to the Gary Sinise Foundation consists of a portion of the ticket sales from the band’s 2019 US Fall arena tour, as well as proceeds from their #1 hit single, “Blue On Black”. The Gary Sinise Foundation will use the funds to help America’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.

Since its release last year, “Blue On Black” by Five Finger Death Punch featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brantley Gilbert and Brian May has become the most important collaboration in years. Mixed by Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Shania Twain, Disturbed), the artists merged country and mainstream rock to re-create the classic song, which was originally recorded and co-written by Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The video for the song has garnered over 37 million views to date.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory shares: "We were always vocal about where we stand when it comes to veterans or first responders. It has been a decade long effort using our platform to raise awareness, to educate and to keep this conversation on the forefront. During this current pandemic, it’s even more pronounced that these men and women deserve respect and all the support they can get. They are essential and do not have the option to isolate and sit out the dangerous times. Not that they would if given the choice, and that’s what makes them who they are, and that’s why Five Finger Death Punch has got their six. We would also like to thank Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brantley Gilbert, and the living legend Brian May for joining us without a second of hesitation to make these donations possible."

"I would like to extend my gratitude to Five Finger Death Punch for their long-standing commitment to our nation's veterans and first responders,” said Elizabeth Fields, Chief Operating Officer of the Gary Sinise Foundation. “Their support is needed now more than ever, as we at the Gary Sinise Foundation help our first responders, service members, veterans, health care workers, and all of those who so courageously stand on the front lines of this global pandemic.”