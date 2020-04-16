FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Quarantine Theater 2020 Episode 1

Five Finger Death Punch presents the first episode of their brand new video series, Quarantine Theater 2020. Every episode revisits one of the band’s music videos with live commentary from vocalist Ivan Moody, rhythm guitarist Zoltan Bathory and bassist Chris Kael.

The tell-all, behind the scenes, never before told stories of the making and meaning of 5FDP's music videos will be posted on every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10am PST.

Episode one features the video for "Under And Over It", a song from 5FDP's third studio album, American Capitalist, released in 2011.



