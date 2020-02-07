FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release "Living The Dream" Lyric Video

Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for the new song, "Living The Dream", featured on the band's eighth studio album, F8, out globally on February 28 and available for pre-order now. Watch the new clip below.

Fans who pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of "Living The Dream", "Full Circle", and “Inside Out”. The album will be available in the following formats: CD, digital download, mastered for iTunes download, double gatefold vinyl and picture disc vinyl. The band also curated special F8 merchandise bundles of albums with exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and more available for pre-order now as well.

Says Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory: "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever. It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows.

This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically." Vocalist Ivan Moody adds, “This record to me is ‘absolution’ - everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this moment."

F8 was produced by Five Finger Death Punch with long time producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc).

Tracklisting:

"F8"

"Inside Out"

"Full Circle"

"Living The Dream"

"A Little Bit Off"

"Bottom Of The Top"

"To Be Alone"

"Mother May I (Tic Toc)"

"Darkness Settles In"

"This Is War"

"Leave It All Behind"

"Scar Tissue"

"Brighter Side Of Grey"

"Making Monsters" (bonus track)

"Death Punch Therapy" (bonus track)

"Inside Out" (radio edit - bonus track)

"Living The Dream" lyric video:

"Full Circle" lyric video:

"Inside Out" video:

"Inside Out" lyric video:

Back in December 2019, Five Finger Death Punch announced that guitarist Jason Hook "was taken to the emergency room where it was determined his gallbladder needed to be removed. Jason underwent surgery successfully but will have to remain in the hospital until his doctors determine he is fit to be discharged and travel home. Jason's healing is our #1 priority. As a result, the last three shows of this current tour will be postponed."

On January 20th, Five Finger Death Punch resumed touring in Europe, with special guests Megadeth and opening act Bad Wolves. On February 4th, the band issued the following statement:

"Hamburg Knuckleheads,

Due to unforeseen circumstances, our brother Jason Hook will not be able to perform tonight. He needs additional time for his recovery and must step back from the current tour in order to have the opportunity to do so. We discussed this as a band and Jason's well-being is our priority - health comes first.

It was Jason's express wish that we continue the tour so with Jason’s blessing we have invited our friend Andy James who has agreed to step in and finish the tour for Jason.

We are grateful for Andy stepping up and will continue to deliver the great show the fans deserve every night.

We've been having an incredible run with our friends in Megadeth and Bad Wolves so far, and the vibe of the tour has been amazing. We look forward to seeing all the German fans next and appreciate all of you joining us in wishing Jason a speedy recovery."

Remaining Five Finger Death Punch European Tour Dates:

Tour dates:

February

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena

Five Finger Death Punch will kick off the second leg of their US arena headline tour in April, featuring special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail, as well as Ice Nine Kills. The tour is co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation. See all dates below. Tickets on sale now.

Information on all tour dates including links to tickets and VIP packages can be found here.

Tour dates:

April

8 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

10 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center

11 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheater

13 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

19 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

23 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

25 - Portland, OR - Veteran Memorial Coliseum

27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

29 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

May

3 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

5 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

6 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Center

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

19 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate

20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

(Photo - Stephen Jensen)