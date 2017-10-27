FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release New Single “Trouble”; Lyric Video Streaming

Five Finger Death Punch have released an official lyric video for their new single, “Trouble”, to be included on their greatest hits compilation album, A Decade Of Destruction, due for release on December 1st.

“Trouble” is available now on Spotify, and the lyric video can be seen below. Stay tuned for more album details, coming soon.

Five Finger Death Punch perform next on November 9th at Stadium Live in Moscow, Russia. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.