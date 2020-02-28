FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Streaming New Song "Darkness Settles In"; F8 Album Out Now

Five Finger Death Punch have released their eighth studio album, F8, out globally today and available here. The album track "Darkness Settles In" is available for streaming below.

The new album is available in the following formats: CD, digital download, mastered for iTunes download, double gatefold vinyl and picture disc vinyl. The band also curated special F8 merchandise bundles of albums with exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and more.

F8 was produced by Five Finger Death Punch with long time producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc).

Tracklisting:

"F8"

"Inside Out"

"Full Circle"

"Living The Dream"

"A Little Bit Off"

"Bottom Of The Top"

"To Be Alone"

"Mother May I (Tic Toc)"

"Darkness Settles In"

"This Is War"

"Leave It All Behind"

"Scar Tissue"

"Brighter Side Of Grey"

"Making Monsters" (bonus track)

"Death Punch Therapy" (bonus track)

"Inside Out" (radio edit - bonus track)

"Darkness Settles In":

"Living The Dream" lyric video:

"Full Circle" lyric video:

"Inside Out" video:

"Inside Out" lyric video:

(Photo - Stephen Jensen)