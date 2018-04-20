FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Streaming New Song "Sham Pain"

Five Finger Death Punch have released the new song “Sham Pain”, off their long-awaited seventh studio album And Justice For None, due out May 18th. The new song marks the second of three brand new pre-order tracks and follows last week’s release “Fake” which generated just under 1 million streams in the US during its first week and made the viral chart on Spotify in multiple countries. Fans can expect one more additional song to be revealed on May 4th. Listen to “Sham Pain” below.

Above: Photo still from the forthcoming video for “Sham Pain”.

“’Sham Pain’ is a lyrical snapshot of probably the biggest, yet most chaotic year of this band’s career,” says guitarist Zoltan Bathory. “Everyone has a different way of dealing with the moments when life hands them lemons... some complain and some make lemonade. Us, we pour gasoline on it and then hit it with a rocket launcher. Sarcasm has always been our ‘Art of War’ (if from naming the band ‘Five Finger Death Punch’ you haven’t figured it out yet), but just wait until you see the video we made for this song.”

And Justice For None, out on May 18th, is available for physical pre-order in the following formats:

- Standard physical CD (13 tracks)

- Deluxe physical CD (13 tracks + 3 bonus tracks + Deluxe artwork)

- Vinyl (13 tracks + 3 bonus tracks + Deluxe gatefold artwork)

The band is also offering fans a variety of new CD/merchandise bundles.

Fans who pre-order the new album will also receive an exclusive ticket pre-sale code for Five Finger Death Punch’s just announced 32-date North American summer co-headlining amphitheater tour with Breaking Benjamin.

Tracklistings and artwork for standard and deluxe editions of And Justice For None follow.

Standard Album:

"Fake"

"Top Of The World"

"Sham Pain"

"Blue On Black"

"Fire In The Hole"

"I Refuse"

"It Doesn’t Matter"

"When The Seasons Change"

"Stuck In My Ways"

"Rock Bottom"

"Gone Away"

"Bloody"

"Will The Sun Ever Rise"

Deluxe Album:

"Trouble" (Bonus Track)

"Fake"

"Top Of The World"

"Sham Pain"

"Blue On Black"

"Fire In The Hole"

"I Refuse"

"It Doesn’t Matter"

"When The Seasons Change"

"Stuck In My Ways"

"Rock Bottom"

"Gone Away"

"Bloody"

"Will The Sun Ever Rise"

"Bad Seed" (Bonus Track)

"Save Your Breath" (Bonus Track)

"Fake":

"Gone Away" video:

Find Five Finger Death Punch's complete live itinerary here.