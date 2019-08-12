FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Summer Tour 2019: Rochester, NY (Video)

Five Finger Death Punch have released the latest recap video from their summer tour, this time from Rochester, New York. Watch below:

FFDP present the Outlaws Remix of “Blue on Black”, featuring iconic guest artists Brantley Gilbert​, Kenny Wayne Shepherd​ and Brian May. Listen below.

Proceeds from the song collaboration are being donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation​ in support of First Responders. You can also stream/download the song here.

FFDP have announced the launch of a US fall arena headlining tour. The trek will start on November 1 with two special kick off shows in the band’s hometown of Las Vegas on November 1 and 2 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Multi-platinum Canadian rock band Three Days Grace, global rock sensation Bad Wolves and newcomers Fire From The Gods will join 5FDP on the fall tour. Tickets, VIP offers and more, here.

Fans can look forward to packed arenas at the not-to-be-missed rock show of Fall 2019 with direct support from Canadian rockers Three Days Grace. Since 2003, the band has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, quietly breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide, and making history by holding the all-time record for “most #1 singles at Active Rock Radio ever” with 14. The Ontario, Canada quartet - Matt Walst [lead vocals], Barry Stock [lead guitar], Brad Walst [bass], and Neil Sanderson [drums, percussion, keyboards, programming] - continue to blaze that trail on their sixth full-length album, the aptly titled Outsider [RCA Records].

Says Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory about the lineup of the tour: “People always say ‘Rock will never die,’ but for that to be actually true it’s important to have successful breakout bands that create a healthy scene. A scene that can sustain everything from arena headliners to the experimental and the underground. We always understood this so we have been actively curating and giving a platform to bands we think are great and have a chance to make it to the next level - so we took out Nothing More who got two number one hits and got nominated for multiple Grammy's, then From Ashes To New who ended up landing several Top 10 singles. Next we introduced Bad Wolves who are now doing amazing and have three, #1 hit singles. On this upcoming tour we are bringing Fire From The Gods who we think will be another important band for the future of this genre. As for Five Finger Death Punch the band is better than ever, firing on all cylinders so we are really looking forward to this tour and our next chapter.”

Global chart-toppers Bad Wolves are coming fresh off their third #1 single in a row with “Remember When” which tells the haunting story of lead singer Tommy Vext and his incarcerated twin brother. Bad Wolves are currently working on their sophomore album to Disobey (due out this fall) after making a name for themselves with their multi-platinum hit single “Zombie” in 2018 and winning over the hearts of rock fans everywhere around the globe with their explosive live show. Fans will get a first taste of the new album when the band drops their first new track “I’ll Be There” this Friday, July 26 which will be available for streaming and download on all digital platforms.

Newly signed to Eleven Seven Music, up-and-coming rockers Fire From The Gods will make their arena debut on the tour. Hand-picked by 5FDP, they will kick off the tour in conjunction with the release of their sophomore album, American Sun available for pre-order this Friday, July 26.

5FDP will donate a portion from every ticket sold on the tour to the Gary Sinise Foundation which honors America’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. This marks a continuation of the relationship 5FDP started with the foundation when it was named beneficiary of the proceeds from their collaboration hit single “Blue On Black” which has been dominating the Rock radio charts this summer, holding the #1 spot for four consecutive weeks. It features the legendary Brian May, as well as two of the biggest names in country and blues rock, Brantley Gilbert and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Titans in each of their respective genres, the artists came together to merge country and mainstream rock to re-create the classic song (originally recorded and co-written by Shepherd) and to take Country Rock to the next level. “Blue On Black” is now one of the Top 10-Selling Rock Songs of 2019, along with Queen, Imagine Dragons and Panic At The Disco. The song was mixed by Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Shania Twain, Disturbed).

Tour dates:

November

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock

2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock

5 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

7 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Arena

9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

10 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Park Center

12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center Arena

13 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena

15 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

16 - Ft. Meyer, FL - Hertz Arena

18 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Arena

20 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Arena

23 - Chattanooga, TN - McKenzie Arena

26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

30 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

December

2 - Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Ted Constant Convocation Center

3 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

5 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Arena

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

11 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center

12 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena

14 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

15 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena