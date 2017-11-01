FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH To Release New Studio Album In Spring 2018; More Details Revealed For Upcoming Greatest Hits Set

Los Angeles-based multi-platinum hard rock band, Five Finger Death Punch, will be releasing a greatest hits album, A Decade Of Destruction, on December 1st. The compilation will include two new tracks - the first new music the band has released in over two years. Pre-order the collection now.

In celebration of this announcement, the rock juggernauts have released one of the new tracks from the album, titled “Trouble”. Click here to purchase via iTunes, and stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Check out the lyric video for the single below.

Five Finger Death Punch are also thrilled to announce that they will be releasing their 7th full-length studio album in spring 2018 via Prospect Park Records in North America and Eleven Seven Music internationally. The album follows their 2015 chart-topping album Got Your Six, which featured the US #1 single “Wash It All Away” and was certified gold in 2016.

The band is currently preparing to embark on the biggest European arena rock tour of fall 2017, wrapping up in the UK just before the festive holidays. They’ll be on the road co-headlining with In Flames and special guests Of Mice & Men. Full tour routing can be found below.

A Decade Of Destruction trackliisting:

“Trouble”

“Gone Away”

“Lift Me Up”

“Wash It All Away”

“Bad Company”

“Under And Over It”

“Wrong Side Of Heaven”

“House Of The Rising Sun”

“I Apologize”

“The Bleeding”

“Jekyll And Hyde”

“Remember Everything”

“Coming Down”

“My Nemesis”

“Battle Born”

“Far From Home”

“Trouble” lyric video:

Tour dates:

November

9 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium Live (FFDP only)

12 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Arena (FFDP only)

14 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwell Arena

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

18 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

22 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

24 - Oberhausen, Germany - KP Arena

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Padova, Italy - Geox Theatre

December

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - HMH Schleyerhalle

4 - Paris, France - Olympia

5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

11 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Centre

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto

15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

17 - Birmingham, UK - BCA

18 - Glasgow, UK - Hydro

20 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Arena

21 - London, UK - Wembley Arena