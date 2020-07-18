FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star Deluxe Version Available; "A Little Bit Off" Streaming

Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of Five Finger Death Punch. The track "A Little Bit Off" is available for streaming below. Buy/stream the full album here.

Tracklist:



"A Little Bit Off"

"Bad Company"

"Battle Born"

"The Bleeding"

"Blue on Black"

"Brighter Side of Grey"

"Cold"

"Coming Down"

"Darkness Settles In"

"Far From Home"

"Gone Away"

"House of the Rising Sun"

"I Refuse"

"Inside Out"

"Jekyll and Hyde"

"Lift Me Up"

"Living the Dream"

"Never Enough"

"The Pride"

"Remember Me"

"Sham Pain"

"Under and Over It"

"Wash it All Away"

"When the Seasons Change"

"Wrong Side of Heaven"