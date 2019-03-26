FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - "When The Seasons Change" Single Hits #1 At Rock Radio

Five Finger Death Punch continue to dominate the airwaves as their latest single, “When The Seasons Change”, has officially hit #1 at Rock Radio. This marks the 7th #1 hit and the 21st Top Ten hit for the band, who became the #1 most-played artist on US Rock Radio in year-end radio reports.

“When The Seasons Change” follows the success of the #1 hit single "Sham Pain" off the group’s latest album And Justice For None.

Watch the music video - dedicated to those Police Officers and First Responders around the world who selflessly put their lives on the line every day - for “When The Seasons Change” below.

After donating over $95,000 to the C.O.P.S. organization through last year’s tour, Five Finger Death Punch have kept going and raised an additional $33,000 for the Injured Police Officers Fund via their Facebook this year.

Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.

July

11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park

13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival

16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA

19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest

20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena

26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion

27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival