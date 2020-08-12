FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Wins Best Live Act At AIM Awards

Five Finger Death Punch celebrate yet another incredible achievement in their career by winning the prestigious “Best Live Act” award at tonight’s 10th anniversary edition of the AIM Awards.

The band are currently on the set of new horror movie The Retaliators filming their parts and recording a music video for the film soundtrack. From Las Vegas Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory and Chris Kael share their thoughts: "We want to take a second to tell you what a tremendous honor it is to receive the best live act AIM Award 2020 and an extra special shout out to AIM for always providing growth and opportunities for independent artists and labels. WE are proud to be one of them. We look forward to seeing every last one of you out on tour sooner than later, stay safe out there, keep well!”

Dan Waite, MD Europe Better Noise Music, further comments: “It’s fantastic to have AIM as a backer and champion for the independent music community. AIM’s knowledge support and guidance is invaluable to independent record labels. Five Finger Death Punch winning AIM Best Live Act is testament to the bands passion, integrity, vision and lack of compromise when putting together Global Arena filling shows. Their fans recognise that and voted accordingly. Thank you.”

Five Finger Death Punch have released an official lyric video for "This Is War", from their latest album, F8. Watch the clip below.

This success follows the band’s single A Little Bit Off, the track was #1 at Active Rock Radio in the USA and is the current single. A Little Bit Off is taken from the latest album F8, which debuted at #1 on Rock charts worldwide with a Top 10 Mainstream chart debut in the US, Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and more. Five Finger Death Punch has amassed over 7 billion streams to date, over 3 billion video views and is the biggest artist in the hard rock space measured by total consumption (digital sales added to digital streams converted to sales) having recently surpassed Metallica and AC/DC.