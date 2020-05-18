Five Of The Best Rock Themed Slot Games

Music is entertaining. It not only keeps you tapping your feet but can keep your heart racing too. The power of music isn’t limited to rocking; it can provide a melodious background to an exciting game.

Whether you are great at playing air guitar or love listening to cool acoustic tunes on the radio, consider these rock-themed online slot games. The next time you want to turn the speakers up to 11, find and play these slots at the best Nektan casinos here.

1. Esqueleto Explosivo

The Mexican Day of the Dead festival was the platform for the fun and inventive slot from Thunderkick. The Boners and Enrico Mortis were on hand to spice up the festival, a band of five multicoloured skulls.

The 17-paylines reels are represented by the rows of skulls. The bank will start entertaining you with a melodious song each time you form a winning combination. In addition to the novel reels, Mucho Multiplier symbol, Explosive Wild symbol, and Dropping symbol are some of its attractive features.





2. Megadeth

The famous thrash metal band was united with this 40-payline, 5-reel game slot from Leander Games. You must be a hardcore gamer and music lover to play with Dave Mustaine, the band’s founder. He is represented by a Sticky Wild symbol while his mates, Shawn Drover, David Ellefson, and Chris Broderik and some signed plectrums and a series of instruments are also represented.

Getting to the Headcrusher bonus round should be your target. Here, you are allowed to take prisoners. Be careful, though. Female prisoners will earn you some prizes while your prizes will be decreased if you take male prisoners.





3. Motörhead

Although Lemmy Kilmister passed away a couple of years ago, his legacy lives on. He doubled as a figurehead championing the cause of heavy metal and a major player, a front man of Motörhead, one of the greatest rock bands of all time. To celebrate his legacy, NetEnt incorporated the band’s songs, including "The Ace of Spades", the band’s biggest hit, into their slot games. With 5 reels and 76 pay lines, an unusual number, the action-packed slot goes well with the music.





4. Jimi Hendrix

This is another music-themed slot from NetEnt. Reminiscent of the 60s when Hendrix gave the world his best music, the slot offers a funky art style that contributes to its overall appeal. Players can listen to "Purple Haze" and "Foxy Lady" while playing this amazing game.

The game is full of free spins and wilds, with Hendrix one of the game’s amazing symbols.





5. Guns N’ Roses



In celebration of Slash and Axl Rose's band, NetEnt came up with Guns N’ Roses that features some of the greatest music from the band. With 20 pay-lines and 5 reels, the game allows players to choose any of the songs from the band.

Some attractive features in addition to the outstanding soundtrack are Appetite for Destruction Wild, Expanding Wilds, Guitar Solo Multiplier, and Legend Spins. Welcome to the jungle!

There you have it - if you wish to spice up your gaming session with rock-themed online casino games, consider any of the slots listed above.