Five Of The Craziest OZZY OSBOURNE Moments

Ozzy Osbourne is renowned for his crazy antics, and his behaviour has been well documented throughout his career. Although, his actions haven’t really surprised anyone after he grew up in Birmingham attending school and was also up to the same mischievous behaviour. However, the Prince of Darkness has taken metal to a new level, and his behaviour on and off the stage has seen him gain cult status with those that love that genre of music. But, what are the five craziest things that Osbourne has done throughout his life?

School Dramas

Long before he embarked on a career in music, Osbourne was already getting into trouble at a young age in Birmingham. He was arrested in December 1948 for burglary, and after his father refused to pay the fine, he was sentenced to three months in prison. Prior to that, he was also getting up to no good in the classroom, after playing pranks on his teachers. In science lessons, he would heat up a penny using a burner and then place it on the teacher’s desk. When they would pick it up, Osbourne would start laughing.

Classic Rock ‘n’ Roll Behaviour

Everybody has that image in their heads of rock stars trashing hotel rooms, and Osbourne more than played up to that mantra. While staying in the Four Seasons with Zakk Wylde, the pair got bored and decided to crack open a window and throw a television out of it. Of course, this is the stereotypical image of a rock star, but Osbourne was fortunate to escape a more severe punishment. He narrowly missed a pedestrian outside by inches and was forced to pay for three months of the room, which totalled to an eye-watering £40,000.

Urinating On A State Landmark

Ozzy’s drunken walks became such a trait that Sharon Osbourne began to hide his clothes so he couldn’t leave the house when they had been drinking on an evening. However, Ozzy wasn’t to be denied his walk, so he found one of Sharon’s dresses and left their house. While in Texas, he decided that he needed to release his bladder and unfortunately for him, he did that on the sacred statue of Cenotaph. He was swiftly arrested, and the state didn’t take too kindly to his actions. He was banned from the state until 1992.

Ozzy’s Cats

Osbourne later described this night as one of the final straws with drugs. At the time, he lived in a house with 17 cats, but when Sharon came home, she found Ozzy underneath a piano holding a gun and a knife in a room that was surrounded by blood. Ozzy had allegedly wounded all of the animals, and he later stated that the drugs were the factor behind the onslaught and called himself a ‘wreck’.

The Bat’s Head

Only a few months prior to this evening, he had bitten a head off a dove. Not settled with one animal, he went one step further in 1982. During the gig, he caught what he believed was a toy bat and bit the head off. However, soon after biting, he realised it was an actual bat, and he spat the head out into the crowd. The stunned crowd wasn’t sure what to make of his actions, but Ozzy continued with the gig. He later described the taste of the bat as one of the ‘worst aftertaste’s you can imagine.’