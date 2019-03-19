FLAMES OF FURY Featuring SYMPHONY X Bassist MIKE LEPOND Release Performance Video For New Song "I'm Alive"

New York / New Jersey-based female fronted melodic power metal band, Flames Of Fire, have released a high energy performance video for their new song, "I'm Alive".

Says the band: "After a two year hiatus, Flames Of Fury is back. Starting with the release of the music video for 'I’m Alive', Flames Of Fury will be releasing songs in regular several week intervals, culminating in the release of the full-length album, Firestarter, later in 2019."

About the "I'm Alive" video, lead guitarist Jason Perez states: "We really wanted to make a video that not only represents the music we make but also showcases our energy when we perform live. 'I'm Alive' represents the vital elements of what comprises Flames Of Fury. Strong, in your face, high octane metal, with an explosive live performance."

Flames of Fury will be performing select live dates throughout year, and look forward to raising the US metal flag once again.

Flames Of Fury lineup:

Vocals: Angelica Vargas

Lead Guitar: Jason Perez

Rhythm Guitar: Paul Duthil

Bass: Mike LePond (Symphony X, Silent Assassins, Ross The Boss Band)

Drums: Marc Capellupo