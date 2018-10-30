FLAT EARTH Featuring Former HIM, AMORPHIS Members Release "Given Time" Music Video

Flat Earth, featuring former members of HIM and Amorphis, will release their debut album, None For One, on November 9th in Europe via Drakkar Entertainment, and in Finland through the band's Suur Etikett label. Check out a video for the song "Given Time" below, and pre-order the album with the following links:

- Finland / World

- Rest of Europe

Flat Earth unites Mikko "Linde" Lindström and Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen (both ex-HIM), Niclas Etelävuori (ex-Amorphis) and Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen (Polanski) to bring a creative vision to life that points to the heyday of alternative rock, but also draws from a variety of other genres without losing the thread in-between.

Although some of the musicians can look back on impressive careers, Flat Earth can be seen as a new beginning and isn’t intended to be carried by just the previous achievements of single members. Flat Earth do not want to be another self-titled "supergroup", let alone sail in the slipstream of the past - instead they want to step into the light.

Tracklisting:

"Subhuman"

"Blame"

"Given Time"

"Cyanide"

"None For One"

"The Glow"

"Noble Swine"

"Limelight"

"Freedoom"

"Blunt"

"Kill My God"

"Given Time" video:

"Cyanide" lyric video:

"Blame" studio video:

(Photo - Jarkko Tiitinen)