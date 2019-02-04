FLAT EARTH Featuring Former HIM, AMORPHIS Members Release "Subhuman" Lyric Video

February 4, 2019, an hour ago

Flat Earth, featuring former members of HIM and Amorphis, have released a lyric video for "Subhuman", the opening track of their debut album, None For One (out now). Watch the clip below, and order the album via the following links:

Flat Earth unites Mikko "Linde" Lindström and Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen (both ex-HIM), Niclas Etelävuori (ex-Amorphis) and Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen (Polanski) to bring a creative vision to life that points to the heyday of alternative rock, but also draws from a variety of other genres without losing the thread in-between.

Although some of the musicians can look back on impressive careers, Flat Earth can be seen as a new beginning and isn’t intended to be carried by just the previous achievements of single members. Flat Earth do not want to be another self-titled "supergroup", let alone sail in the slipstream of the past - instead they want to step into the light.

Tracklisting:

"Subhuman"
"Blame"
"Given Time"
"Cyanide"
"None For One"
"The Glow"
"Noble Swine"
"Limelight"
"Freedoom"
"Blunt"
"Kill My God"

"Subhuman" lyric video:

"Given Time" video:

"Cyanide" lyric video:

"Blame" studio video:

(Photo - Jarkko Tiitinen)



