FLAT EARTH Featuring Former HIM, AMORPHIS Members Release "Subhuman" Lyric Video

Flat Earth, featuring former members of HIM and Amorphis, have released a lyric video for "Subhuman", the opening track of their debut album, None For One (out now). Watch the clip below, and order the album via the following links:

Flat Earth unites Mikko "Linde" Lindström and Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen (both ex-HIM), Niclas Etelävuori (ex-Amorphis) and Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen (Polanski) to bring a creative vision to life that points to the heyday of alternative rock, but also draws from a variety of other genres without losing the thread in-between.

Although some of the musicians can look back on impressive careers, Flat Earth can be seen as a new beginning and isn’t intended to be carried by just the previous achievements of single members. Flat Earth do not want to be another self-titled "supergroup", let alone sail in the slipstream of the past - instead they want to step into the light.

Tracklisting:

"Subhuman"

"Blame"

"Given Time"

"Cyanide"

"None For One"

"The Glow"

"Noble Swine"

"Limelight"

"Freedoom"

"Blunt"

"Kill My God"

"Subhuman" lyric video:

"Given Time" video:

"Cyanide" lyric video:

"Blame" studio video:

