FLAT EARTH Featuring Former HIM, AMORPHIS Members To Release "Draining By Your Flame" Single In March; Tour Dates Announced (Video Trailer)

Helsinki-based hard rock band Flat Earth, featuring former HIM members Mikko "Linde" Lindström (guitar) and Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen (drums), as well as bassist Niclas Etelävuori (ex-Amorphis) and singer Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen (Polanski), are set to release a new single, "Draining By Your Flame", on March 23.

Celebrating the release of the new single, Flat Earth will perform for the first time in Germany and the UK.

Heavy, melodic and passionate, Flat Earth produces heavy riffs, blasting beats and cinematic chords that combine to create an unforgiving, passionate, and dynamic sound.

The band’s debut single, "Blame", premiered on Radio Rock in 2018, immediately gaining popularity, throughout Finland and the rest of Europe. The single "Cyanide" followed in the footsteps of the debut single, gaining public recognition and earning them a spot opening for Alice In Chains, in Helsinki. To date, they have over half a million streams on Spotify, alone.

In the beginning of 2019, the band entered the studio to record the follow-up to their debut album, None For One. This time with legendary producer Tim Palmer behind the mixing desk. With the album now complete, the band are ready to hit the road once again and unleash their finest creation to the world.

Flat Earth’s second album, is coming out in the fall of 2020. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - AJ Savolainen)