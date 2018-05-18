FLAT EARTH Featuring Former Members Of HIM, AMORPHIS Release Official Studio Video For "Blame" Single

Flat Earth, the new band formed by former HIM members Mikko "Linde" Lindström (guitar) and Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen (drums), along with ex-Amorphis bassist Niclas Etelävuori and Polanski singer Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen, have released an official studio video for their first single, "Blame". The track will be featured on the band's upcoming debut album. Watch the clip below:

Flat Earth is here to blow your ears with a good, old rock socks with a grunge vibe to it. Hailing from Helsinki, Flat Earth is anything but your run-of-the-mill ‟super group”. The foursome is an ideal amalgamation of love for music, every band member’s unique skillset and battle-tested charisma, completed with a dynamic of a band that has been playing together for aeons.

The audible musical signposts point to the heydays of alternative rock, takes a nonchalant bow to the forefathers of all things heavy with a pinch of wistful psychedelia. Magnetically melodic, playful, exhilaratingly unconstrained and thoroughly permeated by vocalist Anthony’s passionately melancholic overtones, Flat Earth delivers in the same parcel both the beauty and the beast.

(Photo - Jarkko Tiitinen)