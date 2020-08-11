FLEETBURNER Feat. DARK TRANQUILLITY, Ex-IN FLAMES Members Release Official Video For "The Passenger"

This September, a special and surprising debut album by a project called Fleetburner will see the light of day. It's instigated by Dutch guitarist/songwriter Kevin Storm and realized with a choice of renowned musicians from the international world of metal.

Lineup:

Vocals: Ken Simerly

Bass: Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames, ex-Cyrha)

Drums: Tomas Myklebust (Mistur, Galar)

Keys: Veli-Matti Kananen (Kalmah, One Morning Left)

Guitars / songwriting: Kevin Storm (session for Equilibrium, Shining, a.o.)

Featuring:

Christopher Amott (Dark Tranquillity, ex-Arch Enemy)

Nils Courbaron (Sirenia)

Masha “Scream” Arkiphova (Arkona)

Agnete M Kirkevaag (Madder Mortem)

The sixth song on the album, "The Passenger", describes how the main protagonist, the Fleetburner, seeks to save and rescue the heart of those lost, but soon realizes not everyone wants to be saved. A deeply personal and dark journey.

The full length, self-titled album will be released on CD, double LP and digitally through the Bertus Distribution linked Butler Records. Further details to follow.