FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Announce Return Of Original Frontman FRANCESCO PAOLI

Italian symphonic death metal titans, Fleshgod Apocalypse, are set to kick off their South American tour with Septicflesh later this week but have made an announcement about their lineup today.

Vocalist and guitarist Tommaso Riccardi has left the group. Stepping up to take his place is the band's original frontman, drummer Francesco Paoli. David Folchitto (Stormlord, Prophilax) will be taking over on drums, whilst Fabio Bartoletti (Deceptionish) is stepping in to handle lead guitar duties as live guest musicians.

The band have issued the following:

"There's no easy way to say this, so we'll go straight to the point: About a couple of months ago, our singer Tommaso left the band for personal reasons. Our separation wasn't painless, but everybody thought this was the best solution. Therefore we sat down and tried to figure out all possible scenarios for a band that suddenly loses its frontman. The will to go on and continue this journey was stronger than everything else.

“Since the message of Fleshgod Apocalypse goes beyond music itself, we couldn't let someone who wasn't there since the beginning be its spokesman. So the only way to go on was to take a look back at our roots: We decided that Francesco Paoli, our drummer, songwriter, founder and first frontman of the band, was the natural choice for this delicate and also challenging position. Our mastermind has finally taken back his originary role as lead vocalist and guitarist. From now on, besides our precious soprano singer Veronica Bordacchini, we'll have the honour to share the stage with the Italian metal legend David Folchitto on drums together with the phenomenal Fabio Bartoletti on lead guitar.

“Fleshgod Apocalypse are more focused and determined than ever. Expect new epic live experiences and, most likely, the darkest and heaviest Fleshgod Apocalypse album that we've ever written. We can't wait to start this new, exciting chapter of our career. Our friends in South America will be the first ones to witness the new course of the band, with Francesco as our frontman. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

Tour dates:

October (with Septicflesh)

12 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Hangar 110

13 - Limeira, Brazil - Bar da Montanha

14 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Teatro Odisseia

17 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Music Box

19 - Rosario, Argentina - Vorterix

20 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Palermo Club

21 - Cordoba, Argentina - Casa Babylon

22 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

24 - Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia - Papa Brawn

26 - Lima, Peru - Mangos

27 - Bogota, Columbia - Samper Mendoza

28 - Panama City, Panama - Hangar 18

29 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Pepper's Club

November (with Septicflesh)

2 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage

3 - Monterrey, Mexico - Cafe Iguana

4 - Queretaro, Mexico - Cideaa

5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

9 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Rock Ol Vuh

11 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Cifco

November (with Psycroptic, Earth Riot, Deadspace)

21 - Tokyo, Japan - Cyclone

22 - Tokyo, Japan - Duo Music Exchange

23 - Nagoya, Japan - Club 3Star Imaike

24 - Osaka, Japan - Fanj Twice