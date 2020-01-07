FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Delivers Special Message To Fans Regarding Upcoming North American Tour; Video

Italian orchestral-death metal giants, Fleshgod Apocalypse, will descend upon North Americ in March in support of their Veleno album. For the first time in the band’s celebrated career they’ll be doing a full tour accompanied by a classical string quartet, which will be an unprecedented experience for death metal fans.

Today, the band has issued a message for fans that can be viewed below:

Fleshgod Apocalypse will be joined by special guests The Agonist on the excursion, that begins in Dallas, TX on March 16 and culminates in Los Angeles on April 6. Ticket on-sale here.

"Once again, we’re sharing the stage with a wonderful string ensemble and, this time, in some of the best live music clubs across North America. About a year ago, we had the pleasure to perform a special show in our hometown with a classical string quintet. We filmed the entire event and, a few months later, it became our first ever official live Blu-Ray, An Evening In Perugia. Right after that, we’ve been literally flooded with requests from all over the world to make it happen abroad. Everyone in our team, including band, management and label, could only work at making it happen as soon as possible.

"So here we are, bringing the full experience across North America in March/April 2019. For the first time in the history of Death Metal, a band is touring with a full string ensemble. Every night will be a night to remember, featuring the longest set we’ve ever played in the continent. No excuses to miss it then, every single detail is going to be perfect and, above all, it might be a once-in-a-lifetime event… Don’t hesitate and get your ticket before it’s too late! Let’s write a new page of Death Metal history together!" - Francesco Paoli

Tour dates:

March

16 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

19 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

20 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

22 - Brooklyn, NY - The Warsaw

23 - Quebec City, QC - Le D’Auteuil

24 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Corona

25 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

28 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

29 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

April

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

4 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

5 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

(Photo - Dave Tavanti)