FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Discuss Hope Of One Day Working With Full Symphonic Orchestra; Video

Italian orchestral-death metal juggernauts, Fleshgod Apocalypse, have released their new album, Veleno, via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album in various formats here.

In the video below, Francesco Ferrini discusses the goal of one day working with a full symphonic orchestra, and what that would bring to the band's sound.

The group recently unveiled the ninth part of their album trailer video series, in which frontman Francesco Paoli talks about the addition of David Folchitto (drums) and Fabio Bartoletti (guitars) to their live shows, and what it has been like working with the two musicians.

Italian for venom, Veleno marks Fleshgod Apocalypse’s first record in three years, since the release of their critically acclaimed record King (2016). The “metal part” of Veleno was recorded in Rome, Italy at Bloom Recording Studio and Kick Studio with long-standing collaborator Marco Mastrobuono, while the “orchestral part” - the ensembles - were tracked at Musica Teclas Studio in Perugia. Fleshgod Apocalypse then took the effort over to Grammy-nominated Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark for mixing and mastering. The entire production of Veleno took, according to Paoli, about three months. Artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Veleno tracklisting:

"Fury"

"Carnivorous Lamb"

"Sugar"

"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"

"Monnalisa"

"Worship and Forget"

"Absinthe"

"Pissing On The Score"

"The Day We’ll Be Gone"

"Embrace The Oblivion"

"Veleno"

"Worship And Forget" visualizer:

"Carnivorous Lamb" lyric video:

"Sugar" video:

"The Fool" (live video):

(Photo - Dave Tavanti)