FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Discuss What Fans Can Expect From Veleno Album; Video Trailer

Italian orchestral-death metal and renaissance revivalists, Fleshgod Apocalypse, will release their new studio album, Veleno, on May 24 via Nuclear Blast Records. In this new video trailer, bassist Paolo Rossi shares what listeners can expect from the new opus.

The band recently released this official live video for the song "Healing Through War", taken from the An Evening In Perugia Blu-ray, included with the CD digipak edition of Veleno.

Fans can pre-order the Veleno album in various formats here.

Italian for venom, Veleno marks Fleshgod Apocalypse’s first record in three years, since the release of their critically acclaimed record King (2016). The “metal part” of Veleno was recorded in Rome, Italy at Bloom Recording Studio and Kick Studio with long-standing collaborator Marco Mastrobuono, while the “orchestral part” - the ensembles - were tracked at Musica Teclas Studio in Perugia. Fleshgod Apocalypse then took the effort over to Grammy-nominated Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark for mixing and mastering. The entire production of Veleno took, according to Paoli, about three months. Artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Veleno tracklisting:

"Fury"

"Carnivorous Lamb"

"Sugar"

"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"

"Monnalisa"

"Worship and Forget"

"Absinthe"

"Pissing On The Score"

"The Day We’ll Be Gone"

"Embrace The Oblivion"

"Veleno"

"Carnivorous Lamb" lyric video:

"Sugar" video:

(Photo - Dave Tavanti)