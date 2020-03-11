FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Forced To Postpone North American Tour With THE AGONIST Due To Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

In an unfortunate turn of events, Italian orchestral-death metal giants, Fleshgod Apocalypse, have been forced to postpone their North American tour due to travel restrictions implemented in response to the spread of Covid-19, “Coronavirus.”

What was to be one of metal’s most anticipated spring tours, where the band was to be accompanied at shows by a classical string quartet for the first time ever, will now take place at a later date to be announced as plans are confirmed. Information regarding tickets will be made public soon.

A statement from Fleshgod Apocalypse follows:

"Hello everyone,

"It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the postponement of our upcoming tour in North America with the Veleno String Quartet and The Agonist. This has been decided upon due to current entry restrictions in the United States, following recent cases of coronavirus in Italy. We’re absolutely devastated about the delay, but we’re already working to reschedule the tour for late Summer/early Fall (exact dates coming soon).

"We know that there are so many people waiting for us in the US and Canada and we can’t wait to see you. We’ll keep you updated as shows are being rebooked, after which the show tickets and VIP tickets will be honored. So please stay tuned for further developments.

"To the many of you asking how you can help support during this time, merch purchases always help and will be used to get us back up to speed and on the road. You can check out our store here.

"Thank you guys so much for the immense support. We'll see you on the road, sooner than you think!"

The Agonist have issued the following:

"Dear beloved The Agonist fans,

"We’re extremely sorry to announce that we must postpone our upcoming tour with Fleshgod Apocalypse, as they will not be making it to North America due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 in Italy. This is of course not our choice, but comes as a result of quarantine protocol and entry restrictions into the USA.

"Nothing pleases us more than seeing your faces light up in the mosh pit, so the tentative timeframe to re-schedule the tour will be late summer/early fall.

"Guys, right now is a time where we could use your support more than ever to recoup our losses and get back in action! Feel free to check out our online merch store here and pick up a few items. We love you all and see you soon!"

(Photo - Dave Tavanti)