FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE - Francesco Paoli Undertakes Battle Of The Bands Quiz; Video

Cradle Of Filth vs. Dimmu Borgir, Behemoth vs. Morbid Angel, Rhapsody vs. Lacuna Coil, Pink Floyd vs. Queen, Paganini vs. Bach: In this new video, Francesco Paoli of Fleshgod Apocalypse undertakes a battle of the bands quiz.

Fleshgod Apocalypse have released their new album, Veleno, via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album in various formats here.

Italian for venom, Veleno marks Fleshgod Apocalypse’s first record in three years, since the release of their critically acclaimed record King (2016). The “metal part” of Veleno was recorded in Rome, Italy at Bloom Recording Studio and Kick Studio with long-standing collaborator Marco Mastrobuono, while the “orchestral part” - the ensembles - were tracked at Musica Teclas Studio in Perugia. Fleshgod Apocalypse then took the effort over to Grammy-nominated Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark for mixing and mastering. The entire production of Veleno took, according to Paoli, about three months. Artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Veleno tracklisting:

"Fury"

"Carnivorous Lamb"

"Sugar"

"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"

"Monnalisa"

"Worship and Forget"

"Absinthe"

"Pissing On The Score"

"The Day We’ll Be Gone"

"Embrace The Oblivion"

"Veleno"

"Worship And Forget" visualizer:

"Carnivorous Lamb" lyric video:

"Sugar" video:

"The Fool" (live video):