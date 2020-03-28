FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Holding "The Quaranstream" Live Event Today, Launch Survival Merchandise Campaign

Italian orchestral-death metal giants Fleshgod Apocalypse were recently forced to postpone their North American tour due to travel restrictions implemented in response to the spread of COVID-19, Coronavirus. What was to be one of metal’s most anticipated spring tours, where the band was to be accompanied at shows by a classical string quartet for the first time ever, will now take place at a later date to be announced as plans are confirmed.

To bring the live experience to fans worldwide, the band will partake in a live streaming event labeled "The QuaranStream" today (Saturday, March 28th) at 5:00pm CET / 12:00pm EST / 9:00am PST.

Fans can tune in to the Nuclear Blast Twitch and Nuclear Blast YouTube channels to watch a rebroadcast of the special show An Evening In Perugia, originally performed on September 22nd, 2018 at Afterlife Club in the band's hometown of Perugia, Italy with a classical string quintet.

The band has checked in with the following message:

"These are tough times for all touring bands so, if you want to support and give us a contribution, please have a look at the band's official merch store. The band just released a brand new t-shirt design, The Italian Strings, donated by the amazing Travis Smith (Katatonia, Opeth) and REALPIMP. The design is exclusively available here.

Thanks so much everyone for the huge support we've been receiving these days."