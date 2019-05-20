FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Launch “The Fool” Live Video From Veleno Bonus Blu-Ray

The wait is almost over as Italian orchestral-death metal juggernauts Fleshgod Apocalypse are about to unleash their 5th record, Veleno, this Friday through Nuclear Blast Records. To give fans another taster of the forthcoming release, the group has unveiled a live video of "The Fool," which can be found on the album's bonus Blu-ray entitled An Evening In Perugia.

Fans can pre-order the Veleno album in various formats here.

Italian for venom, Veleno marks Fleshgod Apocalypse’s first record in three years, since the release of their critically acclaimed record King (2016). The “metal part” of Veleno was recorded in Rome, Italy at Bloom Recording Studio and Kick Studio with long-standing collaborator Marco Mastrobuono, while the “orchestral part” - the ensembles - were tracked at Musica Teclas Studio in Perugia. Fleshgod Apocalypse then took the effort over to Grammy-nominated Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark for mixing and mastering. The entire production of Veleno took, according to Paoli, about three months. Artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Veleno tracklisting:

"Fury"

"Carnivorous Lamb"

"Sugar"

"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"

"Monnalisa"

"Worship and Forget"

"Absinthe"

"Pissing On The Score"

"The Day We’ll Be Gone"

"Embrace The Oblivion"

"Veleno"

"Carnivorous Lamb" lyric video:

"Sugar" video:

(Photo - Dave Tavanti)