FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Launch Visualizer For "Worship And Forget"

Italian orchestral-death metal juggernauts, Fleshgod Apocalypse, have released their new album, Veleno, via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album in various formats here.

A visualizer video for the track "Worship And Forget" can be seen below.

Francesco Paoli comments, "The time has finally come. I lost count of the number of times I wrote and deleted this statement, since it's almost impossible to find the right words to describe the feeling or explain how much this new album means to us. The fifth release, apparently, is crucial for every band and for us, considering what we've been through in the last couple of years, it is even more… it's a new beginning, a new era. I'll just say that Veleno embodies this spirit, being the best portrayal of this renewed strength within the band. So, let's cut the chatter and let the music speak!"

Italian for venom, Veleno marks Fleshgod Apocalypse’s first record in three years, since the release of their critically acclaimed record King (2016). The “metal part” of Veleno was recorded in Rome, Italy at Bloom Recording Studio and Kick Studio with long-standing collaborator Marco Mastrobuono, while the “orchestral part” - the ensembles - were tracked at Musica Teclas Studio in Perugia. Fleshgod Apocalypse then took the effort over to Grammy-nominated Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark for mixing and mastering. The entire production of Veleno took, according to Paoli, about three months. Artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Veleno tracklisting:

"Fury"

"Carnivorous Lamb"

"Sugar"

"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"

"Monnalisa"

"Worship and Forget"

"Absinthe"

"Pissing On The Score"

"The Day We’ll Be Gone"

"Embrace The Oblivion"

"Veleno"

"Carnivorous Lamb" lyric video:

"Sugar" video:

"The Fool" (live video):