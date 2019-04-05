FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Premier "Carnivorous Lamb" Lyric Video

Italian orchestral-death metal and renaissance revivalists, Fleshgod Apocalypse, will make their triumphant return this year with the release of their 5th studio album, Veleno, on May 24 via Nuclear Blast Records. Find a lyric video for the song "Carnivorous Lamb", below.

Commenting on the new single, Francesco Paoli says: "How's the saying? Never judge a book by its cover? Well, that's the point of this song. We are constantly surrounded by fake people and opportunists; we can't stand it anymore. We can't stand the hypocrisy and unending lament of these assholes. It's a strategy. Even the most adorable and inoffensive lamb can become the fiercest of the wolves when something menaces its interests. Lack of foresight and scarce maturity drive these people overwhelmingly; they will be left behind, tasting life for what it is, where their "spoiled" certainties become the deepest doubts of existence and nobody will hear their call anymore."

Fans can pre-order the album in various formats here.

Italian for venom, Veleno marks Fleshgod Apocalypse’s first record in three years, since the release of their critically acclaimed record King (2016). The “metal part” of Veleno was recorded in Rome, Italy at Bloom Recording Studio and Kick Studio with long-standing collaborator Marco Mastrobuono, while the “orchestral part” - the ensembles - were tracked at Musica Teclas Studio in Perugia. Fleshgod Apocalypse then took the effort over to Grammy-nominated Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark for mixing and mastering. The entire production of Veleno took, according to Paoli, about three months. Artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Veleno tracklisting:

"Fury"

"Carnivorous Lamb"

"Sugar"

"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"

"Monnalisa"

"Worship and Forget"

"Absinthe"

"Pissing On The Score"

"The Day We’ll Be Gone"

"Embrace The Oblivion"

"Veleno"

"Sugar" video:

North American tour dates:

April

5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

(Photo - Dave Tavanti)