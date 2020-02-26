FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Premier Cinematic Music Video For "Monnalisa"

Italian orchestral-death metal giants, Fleshgod Apocalypse, have release a cinematic masterpiece with their music video for "Monnalisa", a track from the band's Veleno album. Watch below.

Francesco Paoli says: “'Monnalisa' is truly experimental but, at the same time, one of the best songs we've ever written. It stood up amongst the other Veleno tracks right from its release, becoming an instant classic for our fans. I believe what makes this one so special for everyone is that the idea of "poisoning", which is at the very center of our album Veleno, is connected to love. Even the most noble of feelings can become toxic if we suddenly lose our identity, letting our mind and soul become enslaved to someone else. In the end, we can truly love someone only if we find a way to love ourselves first. This is one of the most meaningful messages hidden inside our album. That's why we felt the need to emphasize it even more through this video.

"When I came up with the concept behind the video, we all agreed that only someone like Giovanni Bucci (Korn, Oddko), who directed our previous video 'Sugar', could have handled it the way we desired. The final result is a cinematic video that looks as good as a high-end fashion film, with incredible production values and unconventional imagery, mostly inspired by the historical heritage of Italian fashion and architecture, while still maintaining some horror aspects.

"Giovanni and I have known each other for a very long time and I collaborated with his band Oddko. I'm a huge fan of all his work as a full rounded artist. He and all the creative minds of the Void ‘N Disorder team, like the extraordinarily talented Art Director Paola Rocchetti, and top-level colorist Gabe Sanchez (Post Malone, Usher, Camila Cabello) transformed a bunch of cool ideas into a mind-blowing piece of art.”

Giovanni Bucci adds: “My goal with this music video was to prove that you can make something elegant and classy and still be metal as fuck. I wanted to get away from the gritty stereotypes of metal videos and since we are all Italians, I thought that it would be interesting to juxtapose Death Metal imagery with elements from classical Italian culture, with its sophistication, elegance, and style. Moreover, it's always a pleasure to work with these guys and Francesco, who plays the drums on Oddko’s upcoming album and is also featured in the next, soon to be released, music videos.”

Fleshgod Apocalypse will descend upon North America in March in support of Veleno. For the first time in the band’s celebrated career they’ll be doing a full tour accompanied by a classical string quartet, which will be an unprecedented experience for death metal fans.

The band recently issued a message for fans that can be viewed below:

Fleshgod Apocalypse will be joined by special guests The Agonist on the excursion, that begins in Dallas, TX on March 16 and culminates in Los Angeles on April 6. Ticketshere.

"Once again, we’re sharing the stage with a wonderful string ensemble and, this time, in some of the best live music clubs across North America. About a year ago, we had the pleasure to perform a special show in our hometown with a classical string quintet. We filmed the entire event and, a few months later, it became our first ever official live Blu-Ray, An Evening In Perugia. Right after that, we’ve been literally flooded with requests from all over the world to make it happen abroad. Everyone in our team, including band, management and label, could only work at making it happen as soon as possible.

"So here we are, bringing the full experience across North America in March/April 2019. For the first time in the history of Death Metal, a band is touring with a full string ensemble. Every night will be a night to remember, featuring the longest set we’ve ever played in the continent. No excuses to miss it then, every single detail is going to be perfect and, above all, it might be a once-in-a-lifetime event… Don’t hesitate and get your ticket before it’s too late! Let’s write a new page of Death Metal history together!" - Francesco Paoli

Tour dates:

March

16 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

19 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

20 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

22 - Brooklyn, NY - The Warsaw

23 - Quebec City, QC - Le D’Auteuil

24 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Corona

25 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

28 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

29 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

April

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

4 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

5 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater