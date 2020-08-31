FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Release "Cold As Perfection" Drum Playthrough Video

Italian orchestral death metal maestri, Fleshgod Apocalypse, cool down the summer heat with their freshest output: Today, the band honours their song "Cold As Perfection" and drop a drum playthrough for this virtuous song.

Drummer Eugene Ryabchenko states, "'Cold as Perfection' is one of my favourites to perform live. It's a very dynamic song. A rollercoaster of emotions. A complete story you get to experience by listening to. Just like watching a movie or reading a book. Takes you on an adventure!"