FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Release "Cold As Perfection" Drum Playthrough Video

August 31, 2020, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal black death fleshgod fleshgod apocalypse

Italian orchestral death metal maestri, Fleshgod Apocalypse, cool down the summer heat with their freshest output: Today, the band honours their song "Cold As Perfection" and drop a drum playthrough for this virtuous song.

Drummer Eugene Ryabchenko states, "'Cold as Perfection' is one of my favourites to perform live. It's a very dynamic song. A rollercoaster of emotions. A complete story you get to experience by listening to. Just like watching a movie or reading a book. Takes you on an adventure!"



