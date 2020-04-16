FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Release Music Video For Interpretation Of WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART's "Lacrimosa"

Italian orchestral-death metal giants, Fleshgod Apocalypse, have revealed a very special gem for their fans today: The band recorded a stunning video with their interpretation of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Lacrimosa", taken from his masterpiece Requiem In D Minor. Dive yourself into the world of the tearful and check out the video below.

The band states: "Even if the whole world is in lockdown, we still feel the need to stay connected with our fans all around the world. That's why from now on we'll be constantly releasing new playthrough videos, for all instruments. The first one is an excerpt from the magnificent 'Requiem In D Minor' by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, performed by Veronica Bordacchini and Francesco Ferrini. If you want, you can keep supporting us by visiting our store at shop.fleshgodapocalypse.com. Stay safe!"