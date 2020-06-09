FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Release "Sugar" Guitar Playthrough Video

Italian orchestral death metallers, Fleshgod Apocalypse, have released an official guitar playthrough video for "Sugar", performed by Fabio Bartoletti, from the album Veleno, out worldwide via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band states: "'Sugar' has become an instant classic right after its release. It features some of the most inspired and also technically demanding riffs in the band's history. Have fun watching Fabio nailing it!"

Get the album here, and watch the new video below:

The band recently released a drum playthrough for "Thru Our Scars", taken from the band's first EP, Mafia, back in 2010.

Said the band: "To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mafia, we picked one of our most iconic and challenging songs for the next playthrough video: 'Thru Our Scars'. Eugene Ryabchenko is doing the honors this time. Enjoy!"