FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Set May Release For Veleno Album; "Sugar" Music Video Posted

Italian orchestral-death metal and renaissance revivalists, Fleshgod Apocalypse, will make their triumphant return this year with the release of their 5th studio album, Veleno, on May 24th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has unveiled the record’s debut single, “Sugar”, via a music video, the album artwork and tracklisting. Fans can pre-order the album in various formats here.

Francesco Paoli on working with director Giovanni Bucci: “I met Giovanni Bucci a couple of years ago, while collaborating on his own band Oddko. We soon became good friends, so we started talking about having him as director for Fleshgod’s new videos. He is a true visionary, with amazing directing and production skills. He’s been making music videos for bands like Korn, and he also has a shining career in the movie industry. We all agreed that he would’ve been the key to a huge step forward for us, visually and artistically, especially on a video like this, which was also extremely complex to produce and shoot. The result is on your screen now, and it's better than any description. Just hit the play button and enjoy.”

Italian for venom, Veleno marks Fleshgod Apocalypse’s first record in three years, since the release of their critically acclaimed record King (2016). The “metal part” of Veleno was recorded in Rome, Italy at Bloom Recording Studio and Kick Studio with long-standing collaborator Marco Mastrobuono, while the “orchestral part” - the ensembles - were tracked at Musica Teclas Studio in Perugia. Fleshgod Apocalypse then took the effort over to Grammy-nominated Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark for mixing and mastering. The entire production of Veleno took, according to Paoli, about three months. Artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Francesco Paoli on Veleno: “Today is the day. A first taste of our new album, Veleno, is finally available for you all. No words can describe how excited we are and how long we waited for this moment. What you see is the harvest of three years of sweat, revolutions, intense emotions and extreme challenges. We proved ourselves to be stronger than ever, despising compromises, setting the bar higher no matter what. The album is massive to say the least. Every song is a unique piece, literally alive and breathing. Can't wait for you guys to hear the rest…”

Veleno tracklisting:

"Fury"

"Carnivorous Lamb"

"Sugar"

"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"

"Monnalisa"

"Worship and Forget"

"Absinthe"

"Pissing On The Score"

"The Day We’ll Be Gone"

"Embrace The Oblivion"

"Veleno"

"Sugar" video:

North American tour dates:

March

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre

21 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

23 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Corona

2 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

3 - Toronto, ON – The Opera House

5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House