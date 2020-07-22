FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE To Livestream Full Concert From Bloom Studio

Italian masters of symphonic metal, Fleshgod Apocalypse, will reunite amidst pandemic madness to perform a full concert live from Bloom Studio in Rome, Italy on August 1 beginning at 9 PM, CET/ 3 PM, ET / 12 PM, PT. Tickets are available here.

Lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Francesco Paoli comments on the upcoming concert: "As you all know, due to the current situation all our shows and tours have been postponed to next year. So we decided to perform an exclusive live streaming concert at the prestigious Bloom Studio here in Rome.

"Playing live represents the very essence of who we are, as musicians. That’s what we miss the most, in times like these. This will be an amazing opportunity to reconnect with all our fans who are waiting for us to hit the road again, in the safest possible way. See you August 1st!"