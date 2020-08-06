FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE To Re-Broadcast Epic "Live At Bloom Studio" Show This Weekend

Last weekend, Italian masters of symphonic death metal, Fleshgod Apocalypse, wrote history in streaming an epic concert live from Bloom Studio in Rome, Italy on August 1. A stunning experience, that led to so many requests that the band decided to put the live stream back online for one more weekend.

From Saturday, August 8 until Monday, August 10, fans are able to re-watch the concert. Head here and don't miss the chance to witness the magical evening once again.

The band comments on this announcement: "Our live streaming concert at Bloom Studio was such an insane and unique experience! Since so many people are asking, we decided to re-upload it for 48 hours. It's the least we can do for those who couldn't attend it last Saturday and, also, for anyone who wants to enjoy the show once again."