FLESHREAPER To Release Blue Skies Laced With Pesticide Album In December; "Of Rotten Mind" Track Streaming

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Florida's corpse thrashing death punks, Fleshreaper, and are set to release their new album, Blue Skies Laced With Pesticide, on December 7th on CD and digital formats. Below is the official description:

Fleshreaper return to Horror Pain Gore Death Productions with the full length album Blue Skies Laced With Pesticide. Hailing from Tampa Bay Florida, Fleshreaper perform corpse thrashing, raw death punk from the grave. Following up on 2016's album Casketastrophe, Blue Skies... features fourteen tracks of intense, catchy and vile, horrific madness. Fleshreaper consists of Tony Anderson from Generichrist and Doomsilla, as well as current/former members of Massacre, The Crucifucks, Human Sufferage and Bandwhore. A must have release for fans of Abscess, The Accused, Dwarves, The Lurking Corpses, Violation Wound and Zeke.

Pre-order the CD for only $10 with free shipping here. Pre-order the digital download for only $6.66 here. Pre-order the album art t-shirt for only $15 here. Pre-order the Dance With The Reaper t-shirt for only $15 here.

Listen to the track "Of Rotten Mind" below.

Tracklisting:

"Of Rotten Mind"

"Face In The Window"

"Mental Waste"

"Ghosts Of Highway Dead (Thrill Ride)"

"Lunatics Eye"

"Soul Divided"

"The Magicians Grudge"

"She Worships Death"

"King Of The Whores"

"Blue Skies Laced With Pesticide"

"Armies Of The Dead"

"Rotting In The Corner Of Hell"

"Abducted By Shadows"

"Graveyard Graffiti"

