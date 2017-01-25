FLESHREAPER Working On New Album Set For Release Later This Year

Tampa Bay thrashers Fleashreaper are currently working on their follow-up to 2016’s Casketastrophe and is set for release later this year.

The band is made up of current and past members of The Crucifucks, Human Sufferage, Doomsilla, and Massacre. Fleshreaper was formed in 2014 by vocalist Tony Anderson (Generichrist, Doomsilla) with former drummer Mac Ciccocanti, who left the band in 2015.

Current lineup:

Tony Anderson – vocals (Generichrist, Doomsilla, Cemetery Slut)

Don Queen – guitar (ex-Genocide)

Ed Webb – guitar (Generichrist, Hideous, Destined To Ruin, ex-Massacre)

Scott Fagersten – bass (210, ex-Human Sufferage, ex-The Crucifucks)

Doug Sylvia – drums (ex-Skeletal Earth)