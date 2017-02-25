Florida’s DAYBREAK EMBRACE Release “The Moment” Music Video

South Florida-based rock/metal band, Daybreak Embrace, has released the official music video for their newest single, "The Moment”. Utilizing footage from their performance at Woodstock Poland 2016, "The Moment" was self-filmed and includes live stage shots as well as behind the scenes moments.

““The Moment” is a tribute to the fans and family gained on a cross-continent journey full of love, life and loud music.” - Kenny Figueroa - Guitar

“We realize that we are living dreams right now because of your love and support.” - Ryan “Fry” Dorries - Bass

