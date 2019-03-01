Florida’s MIND OF FURY Ink Deal With RFL Records

Florida’s monsoon of melodic power metal, Mind Of Fury, have inked a worldwide deal with Pittsburgh based RFL Records. The trio delivers a special brand of hard rock that captures the huge, hooks and heavy thunder of the power metal elite, combined with the killer progressions of a neo-classical flair, Mind Of Fury are planning a full-out assault on the metal faithful in 2019 with a brand new album slated for June release.

The band adds: “We are very honored and grateful to be part of the RFL family. We are excited and look forward to bringing our music to the world. RFL Records and Mind of Fury are ready to bring big things to the world of rock n roll.” In September 2015, Mind Of Fury was formed by musicians Gheeyeh, Henry Moreno and Mike Frankenbush. Gheeyeh, originally hailing from Santiago, Chile, moved to the states in 2012 and soon after recorded an album with Nick Z. Marino (Keyboardist for Yngwie Malmsteen). Ghee’s unique style has been described as Metallica meets Pantera meets Yngwie – with big riffs and shredding guitar. Ghee moved to central Florida where he met Henry Moreno (ex-Imagika, Taunted). Originally form San Jose, California, Henry spent the last two decades touring and recording music in the vein of Bay Area thrash metal. Ghee and Henry connected in Florida and soon after added Mike Frankenbush to round out the power trio. A Chicago native, Mike was the perfect fit, with a thundering sound reminiscent of the powerful, heavy hitters. The chemistry was right, so the band decided that Ghee would take on vocal duties and the manifestation of Mind Of Fury was cemented. The band quickly wrote, recorded and released their debut album “Do Or Die” in 2016 to much critical acclaim. Described as hard-hitting, melodic and powerful, the band followed up by solidifying their status as one of Hard Rocks brightest on the rise by securing a spot on the Rocklahoma Festival in 2017. Mind of Fury is set to release their sophomore album titled, The Fire, via RFL Records this coming June with shows already scheduled in Florida with more to follow throughout the rest of 2019.

Mind Of Fury is:

Gheeyeh – guitar/vocals

Henry Moreno – drums

Mike Frankenbush – bass/vocals