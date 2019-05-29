FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Already Working On New Album – “It’s Gonna Get Much Heavier” Says Guitarist MICHAEL GILBERT

Jimmy Kay from Canada’s The Metal Voice recently spoke to Flotsam And Jetsam guitarist Michael Gilbert and lead vocalist Eric ‘A.K.’ Knutson at club Foufounes Electrique in Montreal, Quebec Canada on May 26th.

When asked about status of a new studio album, timeline and musical direction:

"The guys wrote like 40 something songs for the last record, so we've got a lot of bits and pieces we can steal from for a new record. We've already got two or three songs that are good and solid that we're working on, there's no lack of music for a new record, so it should together come pretty quickly. In terms of timeline I don't think it will be longer than a year or close to that but it all depends on how stupid I am when it comes to writing lyrics or how many times I have to rewrite a song you know? Like I said we've got so much music to choose from already that it should go pretty quick." - A.K.

"In terms of musical direction the (The End Of) Chaos album kind of bled over into the power metal thing, I don't know how we did that being a speed metal band a thrash band? I think the next album it's gonna get much heavier. The new stuff that Steve and I are writing and what he's putting on is gonna be fucking heavy as shit." - Michael Gilbert

Gilbert recently uploaded GoPro footage of the band on the road during Killfest 2019, also featuring Overkill, Destruction and Chronosphere.

Gilbert states: “Everyone who knows me knows I have a GoPro in my pocket at all times. I try to capture everything I can on the Flotsam tours and no one is safe from ending up some sort of footage. LOL! These are some fun times on Flotsam And Jetsam’s European tour with Overkill, Destruction and Chronosphere. Fun times with some old friends and new friends….\m/“





Flotsam And Jetsam are supporting, The End Of Chaos, the band's fourteenth album in their more than 30-year history. Find the band's live itinerary here.