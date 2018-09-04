FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Announce North America Tour Of Chaos 2019

After a successful North American tour earlier this year in support of Sweden’s power metal giants HammerFall, Flotsam And Jetsam will be returning to the road for a trek across North America continuing their Tour Of Chaos 2019.

Flotsam And Jetsam states: "We’re excited to hit North America for a headlining tour next spring in support of our upcoming album release The End Of Chaos. We’ll be following up our March 2019 European tour with Overkill and Destruction, with this 34-show run throughout May/June 2019. Look for us to be playing music from the new album, as well as digging into our catalog to play Flotsam songs that haven’t been in the set for a while, if ever, in our headline set. We’re looking forward to bringing F&J’s metal to the masses, once again!"

Flotsam and Jetsam’s 13th studio album, The End Of Chaos, is scheduled for a November release via AFM Records.

2019 tour dates (venues to be announced):

May

10 - Denver, CO

11 - Tulsa, OK

12 - Oklahoma City, OK

13 - New Orleans, LA

14 - Winter Park, FL

15 - Margate, FL

16 - Ocala, FL

17 - Durham, NC

18 - Covington, KY

19 - Halethorpe, MD

21 - Philadelphia, PA

22 - New York, NY

23 - Clifton, NJ

24 - Poughkeepsie, NY

25 - Quebec City, QUE

26 - Montreal, QUE

27 - Toronto, ONT

28 - Hartford, CT

30 - Westland, MI

31 - Louisville, KY

June

1 - Joliet, IL

2 - Milwaukee, WI

3 - Minneapolis, MN

4 - Merriam, KS

5 - Colorado Springs, CO

6 - Salt Lake City, UT

8 - Vancouver, BC

9 - Seattle, WA

10 - Portland, OR

11 - San Francisco, CA

12 - Santa Ana, CA

13 - West Hollywood, CA

14 - San Diego, CA

15 - Tempe, AZ