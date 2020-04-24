FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Announce Rescheduled Dates For 2021 Demolition Of North America Trek; Video Trailer

Veteran Arizona thrashers, Flotsam And Jetsam, have officially announced the new dates for their Demolition Of North America trek, which had to be cancelled due to the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new set of dates will begin at Club Red, Tempe, Arizona on April 30, 2021 and will conclude on June 6 at Brick by Brick, San Diego, California. A trailer for the tour can be seen below.

Flotsam And Jetsam’s guitarist Michael Gilbert says: “Flotzilla fans, we are absolutely thrilled to announce this re-scheduled dates for 2021, and we are very much looking forward to seeing you all! The ongoing situation has been devastating in many senses, but we truly hope you are all doing as well as possible during these though times. We can’t effing wait to headbang together again and let loose some of that energy we have been containing for months. Stay home, stay safe, and we’ll catch you again in 2021”

Flotsam and Jetsam latest studio album, The End of Chaos, was released in January 2019 via AFM Records and was met with critical claim. The band has reportedly started working on material for the follow-up record.

2021 Demolition Of North America tour dates:

April

30 - Club Red ,Tempe, AZ

May

1 - Encore, Tucson, AZ

3 - Liquid Joe’s, SLC, UT

4 - Herman’s Hideaway, Denver, CO

6 - Scout Bar, Houston, TX

7 - Come and Take It Live, Austin, TX

8 - Trees, Dallas, TX

10 - Crowbar, Ybor City, FL

11 - The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

12 - Canal Club, Richmond, VA

13 - Kingsland, Brooklyn, NY

14 - Blackthorn 51, Elmhurst, NY

15 - The Chance, Poughkeepsie, NY

16 - Upstate Concert Hall, Albany, NY

17 - Dingbats, Clifton, NJ

18 - The Vault, New Bedford, MA

19 - Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY

20 - The Crafthouse, Pitt, PA

21 - Diesel, Chesterfield, MI

22 - Crucible, Madison, WI

23 - The Forge, Joliet, IL

25 - Vaudeville Mews, Des Moines, IA

26 - The Cabooze, Minneapolis, MN

27 - Park Theatre, Winnipeg, MB

28 - The Exchange, Regina, SK

29 - Dickens, Calgary, AB

30 - The Starlite Room, Edmonton, AB

31 - Rickshaw Theater, Vancouver, BC

June

1 - El Corazon, Seattle, WA

2 - Hawthorne Theatre, Portland, OR

3 - Holy Diver, Sacramento, CA

4 - Whiskey a Go Go, West Hollywood, CA

5 - Malones, Santa Ana, CA

6 - Brick by Brick, San Diego, CA