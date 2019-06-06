FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Guitarist MICHAEL GILBERT Discusses METALLICA Connection - "It Was A Curse"; Audio

Flotsam And Jetsam guitarist Michael Gilbert recently sat down with Joshua Toomey and the Talk Toomey Podcast to discuss the band's latest album, touring in 2019, and their connection with Metallica.

Asked if being connected to Metallica was a blessing or curse, Michael had this to say (at the 35 minute mark of the episode: "It was a curse up until a few years back where I think people finally understood that this wasn't Jason Newsted's band, you know, he was a member. He was a one fifth member just like everybody else. He didn't do more or less than anybody. And I think we've kind of proven that over the years, you know, not that we really felt we needed to prove it. We've always had our own identity with our without him."

Flotsam And Jetsam are supporting The End Of Chaos, the band's fourteenth album in their more than 30-year history. Their next stop is at Liquid Joes in Salt Lake City, UT tonight, Thursday, June 6. Find the band's live itinerary here.