FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Killing It On Killfest Tour; GoPro Video Available

Flotsam And Jetsam guitarist Michael Gilbert has uploaded GoPro footage of the band on the road during Killfest 2019, also featuring Overkill, Destruction and Chronosphere.

Gilbert states: “Everyone who knows me knows I have a GoPro in my pocket at all times. I try to capture everything I can on the Flotsam tours and no one is safe from ending up some sort of footage. LOL! These are some fun times on Flotsam And Jetsam’s European tour with Overkill, Destruction and Chronosphere. Fun times with some old friends and new friends….\m/“



Flotsam And Jetsam are supporting, The End Of Chaos, the band's fourteenth album in their more than 30-year history. Find the band's live itinerary here.