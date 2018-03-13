FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Metal Blade Records To Reissue Doomsday For The Deceiver On Vinyl, CD

Flotsam And Jetsam released their ground breaking debut album in 1986. Considered an all time-classic in speed and thrash metal, it's always a good idea to reissue Doomsday For The Deceiver!

On April 27th, right in time for the bands special Doomsday show at the Keep It True festival, Metal Blade will release Doomsday For The Deceiver on Digi-CD as well as a Metal Blade Original vinyl including a vinyl remastering from Patrick W. Engel. Special treatment and 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), 60x60cm two-sided artwork posters and 250g inserts guaranteed.

Release versions:

- Digi-CD

- 180g black vinyl

- Cannabis green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 500)

- Red/white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

- Orange & black/red/white/splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)

Preorder now at EMP or eBay.