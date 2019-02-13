FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "We'll Probably Start Writing And Recording The Next Record In November," Says ERIC "A.K." KNUTSON

Although Flotsam And Jetsam only released their new album, The End Of Chaos, on January 18th (AFM Records), the band are already looking forward to their next.

In a new interview with Loudist, vocalist Eric "A.K." Knutson reveals: "We’ll probably start writing and recording the next record in November."

Asked what can fans expect on the band's upcoming tour, he says: "We’re doing a lot of songs on the US headlining tour that we’ve never played live. We’ll be doing a lot of stuff off of Drift and Quatro and a lot of new stuff, so it’s gonna be interesting. There’s a couple songs that we have to play no matter what every time or people will throw things at us. You always have to play 'Hammerhead', you always have to play 'No Place', but other than that, we’re really switching things up a lot. We’re hoping that the fans take to that."

The End Of Chaos is the fourteenth album in Flotsam And Jetsam's more than 30-year history. "This album kills! It's all five guys with the gas pedal pushed to the floor for the entire album!" states Ken Mary.

"It was cool to have a new element of influence on this album with having Ken's drum parts to partner with and play in and around his playing that also do with the guitars and vocals. Glad to have had Jacob Hansen bringing this album to the overall sound and energy it has, Jacob really highlights AK's vocal melodies, as well as Steve and Michael's songwriting, while the power of the rhythm section drives the songs." - Michael Spencer

The album is available as Digipak, clear orange, gatefold vinyl (ltd. to 450 units), black gatefold vinyl (ltd. To 450 units), ltd. picture vinyl (ltd. to 500 units), gold black splatter gatefold vinyl and limited boxset’s with T-shirts which is available here.

