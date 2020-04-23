FLYING COLORS Announce 4-Day Online Backstage Summit

Flying Colors (Casey McPherson, Steve Morse, Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Dave LaRue) has announced the Flying Colors Backstage Summit, a 4-day online interactive music experience set to take place May 5th through May 8th. The event will feature all five members of the band taking part in songwriting instructions and tips, Q&A sessions, and even a chance to submit your own music and have it critiqued by the band.

"In a world now where there’s a lot of anxiety and stress for things we can’t control - we need music more than ever," says Casey. "But we have to think outside of the box of how we give, and get our musical creative experiences. I think this is going to be an incredibly fun way to do it... both for us as a band and for our fans!"



The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 5th - 1:00pm EST | 7:00pm CET - Casey McPherson

Wednesday, May 6th - 1:00pm EST | 7:00pm CET - Mike Portnoy and Neal Morse

Thursday, May 7th - 1:00pm EST | 7:00pm CET - Steve Morse and Dave LaRue

Friday, May 8th - 1:00pm EST | 7:00pm CET - Full band Songwriting Session Live!

For more information and to register visit FlyingColorsBackstageSummit.com.